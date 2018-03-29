High speed chase across Columbia ends with fatal crash

One person is dead after a car smashed into the side of a restaurant during a high speed chase across Columbia with Richland County Sheriff's deputies, according to local media.
Shortly after midnight, deputies tried to stop a speeding car on Decker Boulevard, according to WLTX. The driver refused to stop, and deputies gave chase.
At the intersection of Parklane and Farrow roads, the suspect crashed, hitting a restaurant and flipping the car several times, according to WIS. The passenger of the car was ejected and later died.
A deputy giving chase crashed into a power pole, but was not injured, according to WLTX.
Never miss a local story.
The suspect was taken to Richland Memorial Hospital. Neither the name of the suspect nor the name of the deceased have been released.
Comments