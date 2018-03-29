Crime & Courts

High speed chase across Columbia ends with fatal crash

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

March 29, 2018 07:20 AM

One person is dead after a car smashed into the side of a restaurant during a high speed chase across Columbia with Richland County Sheriff's deputies, according to local media.

Shortly after midnight, deputies tried to stop a speeding car on Decker Boulevard, according to WLTX. The driver refused to stop, and deputies gave chase.

At the intersection of Parklane and Farrow roads, the suspect crashed, hitting a restaurant and flipping the car several times, according to WIS. The passenger of the car was ejected and later died.

A deputy giving chase crashed into a power pole, but was not injured, according to WLTX.

The suspect was taken to Richland Memorial Hospital. Neither the name of the suspect nor the name of the deceased have been released.

