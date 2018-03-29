Teen sought on murder charges in Columbia shooting

Police believe a teen is responsible for a shooting that took place in Columbia over the weekend that left one dead, according to a statement Thursday.
Gwan Lamont Perry, Jr., 18, is wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, attempted strong arm robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the statement.
Police say Perry shot and killed 30-year-old Cory Cornelius Jenkins on March 25 on Sampson Circle after an argument. When Columbia police arrived at the home, they found Jenkins, who was shot in the upper body, unresponsive.
A 64-year-old man was also shot in the upper arm, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the statement.
