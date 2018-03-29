Someone cut off the head of his cat and placed it inside this SC man's fenced-in yard

A man who has lived in his South Carolina neighborhood for less than a month got the furthest thing from a visit by the welcoming committee.
The Inman resident discovered the decapitated head of his cat in his fenced-in back yard in the early morning hours Thursday, according to multiple reports.
The suspect, or suspects, will face charges of trespassing and animal cruelty, wyff4.com reported.
The incident is being investigated by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a call from the Upstate residence just before 4:30 a.m., according to foxcarolina.com.
The man told authorities that an unknown person entered his privacy fence and placed the head of his decapitated cat on the steps outside the deck, according to multiple reports.
The deck is off the back of the home inside a privacy-fenced yard, wyff4.com reported.
The man said he has no known issues with his neighbors, according to foxcarolina.com.
Deputies said they will conduct checks and contacted Animal Control about the incident, according to multiple reports.
