'Love' isn't free. West Columbia man heading to prison, facing $1 million fine

A West Columbia man nicknamed "Love" is facing a significant time behind bars and large fines after pleading guilty to multiple crimes in federal court Wednesday.
Jwain Dennis Francis, aka “Love,” pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession with intent to crack cocaine and cocaine.
The 28-year-old faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 and at least 3 years of supervised release on the drug charge, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
On the firearm charge, Francis faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release on the felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition charge, Drake's office said. However, he could be deemed an armed career criminal because of his prior convictions. Should that occur, Francis would face a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in prison, with a maximum of life, a fine of $250,000, and 5 years of supervised.
Francis is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition based upon his prior separate South Carolina state convictions for strong arm robbery (2007), indecent exposure (2014), and strong arm robbery (2014).
Francis was arrested on the most recent charges on Dec. 1, 2016, Drake's office reported. That was after the West Columbia Police Department received a tip that an individual nicknamed “Love” was selling crack cocaine in the area of Gentle Pine Apartments.
A confidential informant bought crack cocaine from “Love” on two separate occasions in November 2016, and law enforcement determined through photo line-ups that “Love” was Francis, according to Drake's office. When officers arrested Francis on state drug charges, they searched his residence and recovered baggies of cocaine and crack cocaine, along with scales and $3,305. Officers also recovered a 9mm handgun and 9mm ammunition.
Francis admitted that he bought and sold crack cocaine and cocaine, Drake's office reported.
