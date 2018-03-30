West Columbia man dies in crash where car struck Waffle House

The man who died early Thursday morning after being ejected from a car that crashed into a Waffle House has been identified.
Antwone L. Davenport, 51, of West Columbia, wasn't wearing a seat belt when he was launched from the vehicle that was attempting to allude Richland County deputies, according to a statement from Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Just after midnight, deputies attempted to stop a car that was speeding on Decker Boulevard. The driver, who remains unidentified, lost control of the car at about 1:30 a.m., hitting the Waffle House on the corner of Parkland and Farrow roads, according to the statement.
The car flipped several times and burst into flames, according to the statement.
Davenport died due to blunt force injuries to the body after being ejected.
The driver has not been charged yet and remains in the hospital, Richland Sheriff's Department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
