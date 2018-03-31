Lexington man was a guest in the house, then he strangled his host

A Lexington County man will spend 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to strangling a friend to death in 2013.
Mykell "A.J." Lerch, 25, was sentenced Friday, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
In August 2013, Lerch was a guest in the home of Mark Alexander Zeigler, whom he'd known for several months.
Lerch and Zeigler were the only two people in Zeigler's Seminole Drive house when the two men apparently got into a physical altercation, which left blood splattered on a glass table in the den.
Investigators determined the fight ended with Lerch strangling Zeigler for between three and five minutes while Zeigler lay incapacitated on the floor. Zeigler died of asphyxiation.
Lerch said he had killed his friend in self-defense.
Lerch pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and will not be eligible for parole, according to the solicitor's office.
