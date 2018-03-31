These men broke a hole into the wall of a Lexington County bar and stole TVs, alcohol

Three men are sought for allegedly breaking a large hole into the wall of a West Columbia bar and stealing TVs and large amounts of alcohol from inside.
Jaks Villa on Fish Hatchery Road was robbed on Feb. 18, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
Surveillance video shared by the sheriff's department on Twitter shows three men wearing hoods and hats, one carrying what appears to be a sledgehammer.
Deputies believe the same men who robbed Jaks may also have stolen a defibrillator out of an ambulance parked nearby after they left the bar.
Investigators ask that if you have any information about the crime or the suspects seen in the video, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
