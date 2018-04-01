Crashing his car into this Midlands home was just the start of this Outlaw's troubles

A Midlands man crashed the vehicle he was driving into a house Friday was arrested and faces a number of charges.
After the Sumter resident wrecked into the house, he had to be rushed to the hospital and was soon charged with a number of crimes related to the crash.
Joseph Carter Outlaw, 23, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and providing false information to police after driving into a home in the 3000 block of South Wise Drive in Sumter.
Outlaw was the only occupant of a 2006 Crown Victoria when he veered off the road striking a tree and then the house before 9:30 p.m., according to the Sumter Police Department.
There was one person inside the home at the time of the crash who helped pull Outlaw from the driver’s seat to safety before the car caught fire, police said.
Outlaw was flown to a Columbia area hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.
The Sumter Fire Department also responded to the incident, which remains under investigation.
