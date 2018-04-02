More cars hit by rocks on I-126. This time a city bus was one of them, cops say

For the third time in less than a month, drivers reported that their cars were hit by rocks or other objects as they drove on Interstate 126.
Five people reported Wednesday night that their vehicles were damaged by unknown objects as they drove on I-126 near Huger Street, according to incident reports from the Columbia Police Department.
Three of the drivers, including a COMET bus driver, said someone threw a rock or stone at their vehicle, the reports state. The rock thrown at the bus shattered the bus's front windshield.
Damage to the vehicles ranged from $200 to $1,500, according to police. No injuries were reported, and there was no word on arrests.
A Columbia police spokeswoman could not comment Monday, which was a holiday for city employees.
The rash of incidents came 10 days after a handful of drivers reported damage to their vehicles on Interstate 26 at the Old Wire Road overpass in Lexington County. There were four reports of objects hitting cars near the overpass late that night, and one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries from broken glass.
On March 6, several people reported damage to their vehicles from items that were thrown at them on I-126 near the Colonial Life Boulevard exit, Columbia police have said.
It was unclear Monday if any of these sets of incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
