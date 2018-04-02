NC child porn investigation leads back to York SC man

A York man was arrested after a North Carolina child porn case lead investigators back to him, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Gordon Bigelow, 39, pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography, which carries the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
ICE - Homeland Security Investigations agents were working on a case in North Carolina when they found child pornography on a man's computer, according to the statement. The man, who was seeking a young girl to be a "playmate," had been swapping explicit images of children with various other users on the internet.
Agents traced some of the pornography that was being traded back to Bigelow, according to the statement.
After searching Bigelow's home, they found the explicit images on his computer.
Bigelow is currently awaiting sentencing.
Comments