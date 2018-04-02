"I never though I would be in the position I am in today," female deputy chief says

Monday was an historic day for the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Leon Lott promoted Roxana Meetze to Deputy Chief, making her the first female to achieve the rank in department history.
"Back in '94, I never thought I would be in the position I am in today," said Meetze, who will be in command of the new Richland County 911 Communications Center scheduled to be fully operational by mid-2019. "When I started, the female to male ratio was so low in the department."
Meetze, who was born and raised in Lexington County, is one of five Deputy Chief's in the department. They only answer to the Chief Deputy, and Sheriff Lott.
"It's a big deal for women in law enforcement," said Meetze, who followed in the footsteps of her grandfather, who served as a police officer. " I don't want it to overshadow the job, that's what I'm focused on. But I'm very proud."
That's a huge achievement, especially for somebody who has made working for the Richland County Sheriff's Department her life's work.
The 51-year-old Meetze's 24-year-law enforcement career with the department began in 1994 as a Judicial Service Officer. As she progressed through the ranks, she also served as a Field Training Officer, Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and then Major over Administration and Special Teams.
"Not a lot of people can say they worked their way up through the ranks over 24 years," said Meetze, adding she didn't feel her challenge was made any greater because she is a woman. "Maybe I had to prove myself more, but I never had a problem with my male deputies."
Her resume includes several awards and honors, including being named Deputy of the Year in 1998 and 2003, and winning the S.C. Sheriff's Association Medal of Valor in 1999 for her efforts in a car chase and fatal shooting.
She also graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2007, and is responsible for the creation of the agency’s Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officer Program established in 2004.
In spite of all the recognition, Meetze said this promotion is her proudest day in law enforcement.
"My ultimate goal was to make that pathway for women in the department and all agencies across South Carolina. It's an honor and I couldn't be any happier," Meetze said. "My next goal is to come back when I'm retired and see these women in the department and congratulate them on their success."
As for any advice she would offer to current and future female members of the department?
"Keep your chin up and watch your partner's six," Meetze said.
