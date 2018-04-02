Lexington County Sheriff's Department released a video regarding an investigation of an elderly man who experienced a brutal beating in subdivision after picking up his morning newspaper outside his home. Lexington Police Department Lynnette Cantos
Lexington County Sheriff's Department released a video regarding an investigation of an elderly man who experienced a brutal beating in subdivision after picking up his morning newspaper outside his home. Lexington Police Department Lynnette Cantos

Crime & Courts

He was getting his newspaper, now Midlands man who was violently assaulted has died

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

April 02, 2018 07:47 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The man who was severely beaten recently when he went outside his Lexington County home to get his newspaper died Monday.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reported the man, who was in his 60s, succumbed to the injuries he suffered during the assault.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher didn't identify the man, but expected more information will be made following an evaluation.

The assault happened around 5:30 a.m. March 23 at a home on Wesley Court, which is in the Cobbs Hill subdivision just off Emanuel Church Road, according to Capt. Adam Myrick.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the time of the assault, Myrick confirmed the man suffered severe injuries to his head and face and broken ribs.

The man went outside to get his newspaper, Myrick said. His wife later found him in the road with “significant” injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.

The sheriff's department is asking for the community's help with the investigation, since deputies never had the opportunity to speak with the man who was assaulted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.

  Comments  