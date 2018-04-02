He was getting his newspaper, now Midlands man who was violently assaulted has died

The man who was severely beaten recently when he went outside his Lexington County home to get his newspaper died Monday.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reported the man, who was in his 60s, succumbed to the injuries he suffered during the assault.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher didn't identify the man, but expected more information will be made following an evaluation.
The assault happened around 5:30 a.m. March 23 at a home on Wesley Court, which is in the Cobbs Hill subdivision just off Emanuel Church Road, according to Capt. Adam Myrick.
At the time of the assault, Myrick confirmed the man suffered severe injuries to his head and face and broken ribs.
The man went outside to get his newspaper, Myrick said. His wife later found him in the road with “significant” injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.
The sheriff's department is asking for the community's help with the investigation, since deputies never had the opportunity to speak with the man who was assaulted.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
