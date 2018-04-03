Children were found lifeless after their mother's suicide. Now we know how they died.

Two children were strangled the day their mother , according to autopsy reports released Monday by the North Carolina Medical Examiner. killed herself in northwest Charlotte
Iliyah Miller, 4, and her brother Isaiah, 7, were found "lifeless" in their beds on Sebastiani Drive, two-tenths of a mile from where their mother died by suicide on Jan. 13, the autopsies said.
"Investigation revealed that her mother had likely killed both of her children," Iliyah's autopsy said.
First responders tried to revive the children, but they were each pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center shortly after arriving there.
Isaiah had marks on his wrists showing he may have been tied up in addition to being strangled, his autopsy said.
A police report said Iliyah was 3 when she died, but her autopsy and her mother's posts on social media all said she was 4.
The children's mother, Christina Treadway, frequently posted about her children on social media. Videos on Instagram and YouTube showed Iliyah dancing and singing and Isaiah posing for his first day of school.
You can contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
