Sumter man shot nine times into ex's house, deputies say

After a Sumter man shot nine times into his ex's home, Sumter County deputies and arrested him and two associates, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Travis Javez Dunham, 31, was arrested Tuesday morning after deputies followed him back to a motel and found him in a room full of cocaine, cash and stolen guns, according to the statement.
At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dunham went to his ex-girlfriend's home in Sumter county and broke her windshield, according to the report. Deputies say he then broke into the house and assaulted his ex.
Before leaving, he fired nine times at the home, but none of the residents, including a 5-year-old child, were hurt.
Deputies heard Dunham was in a room at a Red Roof Inn, but decided to wait until morning to enter and arrest him, according to the statement.
Before 8 a.m. Tuesday, deputies arrested Dunham, Tommy Michael Jefferson, 22, and Jalonda Mashay Jackson, 33. Another suspect will likely face charges upon release from a hospital, where they are being treated for medical issues unrelated to the arrest, deputies said.
Dunham was charged with four counts of attempted murder, first degree burglary, malicious injury to property, unlawful conduct towards a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a stolen pistol, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Jefferson, of Dalzell, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of marijuana. Jackson, of Columbia, was charged with the same crimes.
