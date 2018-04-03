One killed following two-vehicle collision involving tractor trailer in Midlands

One person is dead Tuesday following a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer.
The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of SC-4 (aka Neeses Highway) and Donovan Street, not far from US-301 in Orangeburg, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
The driver of the 2017 Volvo tractor trailer was heading south on Donovan Street, when he stopped at the intersection with SC-4, according to Southern. The tractor trailer began to cross through the intersection when the driver of a 2006 Ford hit the driver's side, rear tires of the tractor trailer.
The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt and became entrapped in the car, Southern said. The driver was extracted and taken to an area hospital where they were declared dead.
The driver of the tractor trailer was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the collision, Southern reported.
The identity of the driver of the Ford and the cause of death will be released by the Orangeburg County Coroner.
The incident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
