More Videos

Friend remembers murdered transgender teen

Friend remembers murdered transgender teen

Pause
Do you recognize these men breaking into a Lexington bar?

Do you recognize these men breaking into a Lexington bar?

Solicitor Dan Johnson says he wants to get to the bottom of questionable spending

Solicitor Dan Johnson says he wants to get to the bottom of questionable spending

The I-26 standoff ends with suspect dead

The I-26 standoff ends with suspect dead

'The guy passed me with three wheels': Witness describes scene of I-26 standoff

'The guy passed me with three wheels': Witness describes scene of I-26 standoff

Surveillance video shows two suspects steal a truck in Sumter County

Surveillance video shows two suspects steal a truck in Sumter County

Utah trooper suffers broken bones after being hit by car on snowy highway

Utah trooper suffers broken bones after being hit by car on snowy highway

What to know about the elderly beating investigation in Lexington subdivision

What to know about the elderly beating investigation in Lexington subdivision

From luxury Ubers to Galapagos trips, here are some of the things Dan Johnson bought with public money

From luxury Ubers to Galapagos trips, here are some of the things Dan Johnson bought with public money

Gas station employee smiles as he gets robbed

Gas station employee smiles as he gets robbed

North Myrtle Beach police release video surveillance from the area where a person in a black van allegedly tried to kidnap two children Saturday morning. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
North Myrtle Beach police release video surveillance from the area where a person in a black van allegedly tried to kidnap two children Saturday morning. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Crime & Courts

SC cops release video of man's attempted kidnapping of 2 children

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

April 04, 2018 11:16 AM

North Myrtle Beach police have released surveillance footage days after two "visibly shaken" children say they were almost kidnapped in the Poinsett Street area on Saturday morning.

The footage is from several angles around Poinsett Street and 39th Avenue areas, with one surveillance clip showing a girl running through a parking lot, looking around and then talking to a man who is walking toward cars in the lot. A second clip shows a black van riding down the road.

Pat Dowling, spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said the city will not comment on a case that's under investigation.

A police report said the video shows a black van driving on Poinsett Street and one child running in the background.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The children say they were walking to the Turtle Market to get breakfast when they noticed a black van drive up and slow down when it got near them, a police report said. The two children ran and hid behind a home for about five minutes, and when they didn't see the vehicle, they continued to walk, the report says.

The van then drove up to the children again, causing them to run away in a panic and get split up, the report said.

A black, muscular man in his 30s with no hair drove up beside one of the children and grabbed her arm as she was running, the report said, and the child was able to break away and run to the Comfort Inn lobby at 3801 S. Hwy 17. The child told police she knew to run to a populated area.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  