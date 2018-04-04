Man punched driver in face, stole truck and trailer, Richland Deputies say

Richland deputies are seeking a man they said punched another man in the face and stole his truck, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.
Sunday, deputies were called to a Shell gas station on Garners Ferry Road to respond to the assault and theft.
The man who was assaulted was at the gas station buying items from the convenience store when the suspect asked him for money, according to the report. The man said he "waived the suspect off," and left.
After leaving, the man had to turn around to get an item he left. He was approached again by the suspect, deputies say.
Never miss a local story.
The two men got into a confrontation, and the suspect punched the truck driver in the face, according to the statement.
When deputies arrived, a witness told them she saw the man steal the 2016 Chevy pickup truck with a boat and trailer attached and drive off. The man said he left his keys in the ignition of the vehicle.
Deputies ask that anyone with further information contact them.
Comments