Skeletal remains found by SC children playing in the woods identified

Sumter County officials have identified skeletal remains found last month as a man who was reported missing last September, according to a statement from the coroner's office.
Using dental records and DNA, the coroner determined the remains belonged to Michael Joseph Thompson.
At about 6:30 p.m. March 11, children were playing in a wooded area off Gaines Road when they found Thompson's remains and told their parents.
Police and coroner's officials were called to the scene to investigate.
Never miss a local story.
Thompson's cause of death has not been determined, according to a statement from Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.
Comments