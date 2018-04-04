A free bag of money? Don't fall prey to this scam, Richland deputies warn

After a woman lost $15,000 in a scam run by two suspects with a suspicious bag of cash, Richland County Sheriff's deputies are warning residents to keep an eye out.
On March 13, a woman reported to Richland deputies she lost the large sum of money after being approached in the parking lot of a hardware store by two people who offered her money "if she didn't tell anyone," according to a sheriff's department statement.
The money bag wielding suspects convinced the woman to take money from her bank account for exchange for some of the money in the bag, according to the statement. After she gave them the money, the suspects left and never returned.
They were described as a stocky woman with straight hair and a thin woman with dark complexion and short hair.
About two weeks later, another woman reported being approached by the pair with a bag full of money, which she claimed amounted to about $65,000, according to the report.
One of the suspects, who was going by the name "Diane," said she was going to count the money using a counter at work. She shortly returned, claiming the money counter broke and she needed more money to get it to work.
The victim withdrew $8,250 from her bank accounts and gave it to the pair, who then ran from the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's department.
