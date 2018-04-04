Her job was to take care of these seniors. She stole from them instead, police say

A Midlands woman's job was to help make things better for the seniors at the area retirement community where she worked. Instead, law enforcement says she stole from them and has been arrested.
Lachanda Langley, 39, was charged with four counts of burglary, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
The West Columbia woman worked at the Columbia Presbyterian Community, where she has been charged with stealing jewelry from residents, the sheriff's office reported.
Langley used a master key to enter four apartments at the facility without consent and stole jewelry from residents, according to arrest warrants. Detectives estimated the total value of the stolen jewelry to be $3,000.
Never miss a local story.
The sheriff's department said she pawned the stolen jewelry, some of which has been tracked down and returned to the rightful owners.
“Staff and administrators at the Columbia Presbyterian Community were extremely helpful to us throughout our investigation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “As soon as the first report of missing jewelry came in, we worked together to get to the bottom of the situation and determine what happened.”
Langley was arrested without incident last week by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, according to the sheriff's department. She was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center where and was released after posting bail.
“The safety and security of our residents are paramount to our community and we appreciate the Sheriff’s Department’s effort in resolving these incidents,” said Jason Basile, executive director of the Columbia Presbyterian Community.
Comments