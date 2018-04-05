Three teens dead after crashing stolen car into tree during Irmo police chase

Three teens are dead after crashing a stolen car into a tree during a high-speed police chase, Irmo authorities said.
Travis Lamount Green, Jr., 15; Travion D'Monte Green, 13; and Reshad Daloamir Davis, 15, died from multiple traumatic injuries after the 9:30 p.m. crash on Piney Grove Road, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a statement.
The teens were fleeing from Irmo police after they were caught driving more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Officers chased the vehicle, which had six juveniles between the ages of 13 and 18, through Irmo until the driver lost control and hit a tree and a street sign, according to the statement.
Davis died at the scene of the crash, according to the statement. The other five were taken to local hospitals, where the Green's later died, according to Fisher's statement.
The other three occupants, who have yet to be identified, had injuries ranging from critical to non-life threatening, according to the coroner.
None of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seat belts, Highway Patrol's Lance Cpl. David Jones said.
Investigators found a gun with one of the teens in the car.
The destroyed vehicle, a 2008 Pontiac G6, was reported stolen from Columbia, according to the statement. Police, with the help of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, are investigating what lead to the chase.
This is the second police chase in Irmo in the last month that landed teens in the hospital.
March 20, three teens were injured during a police chase through Irmo and the Harbison area. The teens, who were also driving a stolen car, lost control during the chase and crashed in the 2900 block of Dreher Shoals Road. The injuries were all non-life threatening.
Teddy Kulmala contributed to this report.
