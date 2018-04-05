There have been 7 Midlands police chases in the last month. They ended in 6 deaths.

In the last month, Richland County and Lexington County law enforcement chased suspects in seven different incidents, leading to the deaths of six people.
In only one of those crashes, all occupants of the vehicle walked away unscathed.
Here's a list of all the high speed chases and crashes in the Midlands in the last 30 days:
- Three teens died Wednesday and three more were hospitalized after crashing into a tree during a high-speed chase with Irmo police. Police chased the vehicle, which was stolen from Columbia, after clocking it driving more that 20 miles over the speed limit. None of the occupants was wearing a seat belts.
- Though he didn't die in a crash, an armed man was shot by Lexington County deputies after a stand off following a chase on I-26. The March 28 chase started after authorities identified a man driving a truck as a possible suspect from an earlier incident. The man fled from officers, finally crashing near the Columbia airport exit. After the hours-long standoff, the man was shot after making sudden movements as deputies closed in.
- On March 26, a passenger in a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase was killed after the car ran into a fence on I-20. The occupants of the vehicle were fleeing Richland deputies after a shoplifting incident. The passenger, Marcos Aguinaga, 31, was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the vehicle and a third passenger were wearing seat belts and survived the crash.
- Two people were hospitalized March 26 after a police car chase across Richland County. The suspects were reported stealing from a Lowe's Home Improvement store on Two Notch Road and fled from deputies when they arrived at the scene. The driver crashed on I-20 after trying to drive through a fence on the interstate.
- A high speed chase on March 29 ended after a driver crashed into a Waffle House, flipping his car. Richland County deputies were trying to stop the speeding car on Decker Boulevard and gave chase. After the car flipped, the passenger, Antwone L. Davenport, 51, was ejected and died at the scene.
- A man was arrested after leading Richland deputies on a chase March 7. Police say Anthony Levon Pippin, 45, was driving a stolen car when deputies began to chase him on I-77. He exited the car and tried to run, but was caught. Pippin was not injured.
- Lexington County deputies arrested two after they crashed during a high-speed chase on I-26 on March 5. The suspects were running from deputies after police say they robbed a bank in Chapin. The pair crashed near Harbison Boulevard and were arrested.
Comments