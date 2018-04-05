Blythewood woman steals nearly half a million dollars from U.S. government

A human resources supervisor for a non-profit health care center pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing almost half a million dollars of government money, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office.
Teresa Yarborough-Walker, 50, of Blythewood, was working at Genesis Health Care, Inc. -- a non-profit health care center that offers services in rural or poor communities -- when she was caught stealing a total of $416,257.
To steal the money, Yarborough-Walker created fictitious employees and paid them a salary, which went straight to her, according to the statement.
She would also change payroll software so reports about the fictitious employees wouldn't make their way to management.
Genesis is funded by the Health Resources Service Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Walker, who has not yet been sentenced, could face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
Comments