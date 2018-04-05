This SC jail officer used to guard inmates. But now he might have to join them

An officer at a South Carolina detention center was fired after he was arrested and charged with selling items to the inmates he was in charge of supervising, according to multiple reports.
Rocco Jonathan Fava, 30, was charged with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to prisoners, greenvilleonline.com reported.
The Greer resident was fired from his job at the Greenville County Detention Center after he was accused of selling the items to inmates, according to foxcarolina.com.
Fava was arrested Wednesday, before he was released on a $20,000 bond, records show. Foxcarolina.com reported Fava appeared in his uniform for the bond hearing.
Fava had worked as a jail officer in Greenville since Jan. 25, 2016, according to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.
"Investigators with the Greenville County Detention Center received information that a Detention Center employee was selling contraband to inmates inside the facility," Greenville County Department of Public Safety Assistant County Administrator John Vandermosten said in a news release. An "investigation showed that Mr. Fava introduced contraband into the Detention Center on at least two occasions.
Those in Law Enforcement are held to a higher standard and Mr. Fava took an oath of office. He violated this oath, public trust, as well as South Carolina Code of Laws and was dealt with accordingly."
The judge at Fava's bond hearing said his charges could affect his immigration status and ability to carry a firearm, foxcarolina.com reported.
He is scheduled to appear in court again on June 29.
