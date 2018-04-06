They were seen approaching children. Lexington Police need help identifying two men

Two men are being sought by authorities in relation to two separate incidents involving children.
Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green is seeking the help of the public in identifying the men who allegedly approached children asking if they needed a ride.
Both incidents occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, March 31, 2018, between 4:50-5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Middlebrook Drive in Lexington. The juveniles involved were able to give descriptions of the vehicle — a tan or gold early 2000s Chevrolet Suburban — and of the two men to investigators. Composite sketches of the men were completed and released by SLED.
During the first incident, a black male, who was described as being approximately 30 years old, bald and wearing a white t-shirt, approached an 8-year-old boy. The black male was driving the Suburban and asked the boy if he needed a ride. The boy declined and returned to his home.
During the second incident, a white male, described as approximately 40 years old and having gray hair, asked a 12-year-old boy if he needed a ride. The white male was driving the Suburban. The boy declined the man's offer and returned to his home.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Nic Beza of the Lexington Police Department at (803) 358- 1414, or Midlands CrimeStoppers at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or 1-888-CRIME-SC.
