April 6, 2018 4:04 PM

19-year-old killed in single vehicle incident on Leesburg Rd in Columbia

By Susan Ardis

The driver of the vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree early Friday morning has been identified.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Robert D. Edelmayer, 19, of Columbia, died of multiple blunt force injuries in a single car collision on Leesburg Road.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 1100 block of Leesburg Rd. Edelmayer was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Palmetto Health Richland where he died at 7 a.m.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.

