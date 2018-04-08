What Rolling Stones DVDs had to do with the evacuation of this SC news station

A suspicious package in the mail forced the evacuation of a South Carolina TV news station Friday.
Greenville County sheriff's deputies were called to FOX Carolina studios around 11:45 a.m. Friday after the station received a package in the mail that was directed to the general manager, FOX Carolina reported on its website.
WSPA reports that the bomb squad was called to the scene.
The package contained messaging that was "disturbing and quite alarming," a sheriff's office spokesman said, according to The Greenville News.
The TV station streamed the evacuation and law enforcement response on Facebook live.
The package included an electric razor and cord, the packaging for a compass that included a strange piece of writing, and DVDs of the Rolling Stones, according to FOX Carolina.
The station's general manager told The Greenville News that the person who sent the package has sent other mail to the station previously, and that they were usually letters with "incoherent" comments about TV shows.
Employees were cleared to return to the building by 2 p.m. There's been no word on arrests.
