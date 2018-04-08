SC soldier gunned down at birthday party is memorialized

Several hundred mourners gathered Saturday at Gethsemane Church in Rock Hill to lay to rest . Spc. Eric Levon Williams

at a party at the former American Legion on Cherry Road. Williams had been in the Army National Guard with a Columbia unit since enlisting after graduating from South Pointe High School in May 2013. Williams, 24, was shot and killed March 31

He was given full military honors at the service. A bugle played "Taps" as two members of the Army National Guard Honor Guard folded an American flag draped across his casket.

During the funeral, Army National Guard officials awarded Williams the Army Commendation Medal for exemplary service that contributed to successful missions.

The homicide remains unsolved, police said.