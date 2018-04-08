The Army National Guard awarded Spc. Eric Levon Williams, 24, with a commendation medal at his funeral Saturday, April 7, 2018. Williams was shot and killed March 31 at a birthday party in Rock Hill, S.C. Tracy Kimball
The Army National Guard awarded Spc. Eric Levon Williams, 24, with a commendation medal at his funeral Saturday, April 7, 2018. Williams was shot and killed March 31 at a birthday party in Rock Hill, S.C. Tracy Kimball

SC soldier gunned down at birthday party is memorialized

By Tracy Kimball

April 08, 2018 11:13 AM

Rock Hill

Several hundred mourners gathered Saturday at Gethsemane Church in Rock Hill to lay to rest . Spc. Eric Levon Williams

at a party at the former American Legion on Cherry Road. Williams had been in the Army National Guard with a Columbia unit since enlisting after graduating from South Pointe High School in May 2013. Williams, 24, was shot and killed March 31

He was given full military honors at the service. A bugle played "Taps" as two members of the Army National Guard Honor Guard folded an American flag draped across his casket.

During the funeral, Army National Guard officials awarded Williams the Army Commendation Medal for exemplary service that contributed to successful missions.

The homicide remains unsolved, police said.

