Teen charged in deadly Columbia shooting

An 18-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal Columbia shooting that happened in March, police said.
Gwan Lamont Perry Jr., 18, is charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted strong arm robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Columbia Police Department announced in a statement Monday afternoon. Perry's last known address was in Columbia.
Perry was located and arrested without incident Monday morning at the Red Roof Inn on Two Notch Road by the Columbia Police Department's Fugitive Team and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
Perry is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Cory Jenkins, who was found unresponsive inside a Samson Circle home March 25. A second victim, a 64-year-old male, was shot in the arm and released from a local hospital.
Investigators believe the shooting happened after an argument. Additional arrests are possible, police said.
