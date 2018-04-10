Cop impostor abducted, raped SC girl in bunker for 10 days. Now it's a Lifetime movie

SHARE COPY LINK A close-up look at the true crime photos taken from the 2006 kidnapping of Elizabeth Shoaf, held hostage by Vinson Filyaw underneath a bunker in Kershaw County. Lynnette Cantos

A close-up look at the true crime photos taken from the 2006 kidnapping of Elizabeth Shoaf, held hostage by Vinson Filyaw underneath a bunker in Kershaw County. Lynnette Cantos