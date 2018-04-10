Man with knife robbed Irmo store still on the run, police say

After an early morning armed robbery in Irmo, police are seeking a suspect who ran from the scene, according to a police statement.
A man with a knife robbed a Circle K on St. Andrews Road at about 4:30 Tuesday morning, according to the statement.
The man entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. He took the register and ran from the store, police said.
No one was injured.
Police searched the area, but couldn't find the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irmo Police Department or Chrimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
Comments