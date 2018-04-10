Somebody smells nice. Shoplifter nabs $1,500 in fragrances from Harbison store

A shoplifter with an eye — or nose — for fragrances nabbed more than $1,500 in perfume and cologne from a Harbison Boulevard store, according to Columbia police.
The shoplifting happened Wednesday at Ulta on the 300 block of Harbison Boulevard, according to a police report.
Police say the shoplifter went to the fragrance section of the store and took three bottles of cologne valued at $276. She then took 12 bottles of perfume valued at $1,228 and placed the fragrances in a bag.
The woman left the store without paying for any of the merchandise. There was no word on surveillance images.
