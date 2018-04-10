SC man takes joyride (in his car) around famed Camden horse track

A Camden man got just a taste of what it was like to speed around the Springdale Racecourse Sunday shortly before getting a trip to the Kershaw County Jail.
Myles James Dunne, 38, was arrested after going on a "joy ride" around the track, which is home of the Carolina Cup, Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd said.
Police were called after Dunne entered the race track grounds through an open gate and drove around the dirt outer practice track, Floyd said.
Dunne then crashed through a locked gate, causing a total of $3,000 in damage.
Floyd said no horses or jockeys were on the course during the joy ride, and no one was injured during the incident.
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office spotted Dunne's car driving on Highway 521, according to a report. When they tried to pull him over, he refused to stop, and deputies had to give chase.
Dunne was eventually arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights by the Sheriff's Office. Camden police additionally charged him with reckless driving and leaving the scene of the accident, according to a report.
