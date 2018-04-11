SC man rigged a teddy bear to explode, agents say. Now he's facing federal charges

An Anderson man is facing federal charges after last month's investigation into multiple bombs in the Upstate area.
Wesley Dallas Ayers, 27, could spend the rest of his life in jail if he is found guilty of he 12 counts he was charged with Wednesday, according to a statement from the State Attorney's office.
Those charges include transportation of explosive materials with the intent to injure, possession and use of destructive devices during the commission of a crime of violence, use of a destructive device during the commission of a felony and possession of an unregistered firearm.
Ayers was arrested in early March on federal gun charges. During the FBI's investigation into 30 or 40 reports of suspicious packages in the Anderson area, agents found strange items in Ayer's possessions, including a buried ottoman filled with supplies used in explosive devices.
Investigators also found a photo of the White House on fire and items with Arabic writing.
Agents found numerous connections between Ayers and explosive devices found in the area. Ayers has a tattoo of a red-eyed teddy bear, which investigators found a live copy of rigged with a pipe bomb in February.
