He appeared to be assaulted outside his home, but man died of natural causes, coroner says

Law enforcement reported that a Lexington County man had been assaulted outside his home while getting his newspaper, before dying from his injuries. But the coroner released a statement Wednesday saying that the man died from natural causes.
His manner of death was natural, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, who performed the autopsy.
"Through extensive examination and investigation, the external injuries were determined to have been nonfatal and most likely sustained when the decedent collapsed onto his driveway as a result of the natural disease process," Fisher said in the statement.
Because of that, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said the "investigation into the incident is over."
The man, who was in his 60s, went outside of his home in the Cobbs Hill subdivision to get his newspaper on March 23, and his wife later found him in the road with “significant” injuries, according to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department report.
The man suffered severe injuries to his head and face and broken ribs, according to the sheriff's department, which said the injuries were consistent with being physically assaulted.
The man later died on April 2. His autopsy was performed April 3.
The coroner said the man's identity will not be released in consideration of his family’s wishes and because his death was not the result of unnatural circumstances.
