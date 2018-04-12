Get a call from your own number? It's a scam — here's what you should do, police say

More than a dozen people reported receiving a scam call from their own phone number late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, according to comments on a post in a public Facebook group for Bluffton and Hilton Head Island residents.
Most said they ignored the call, which is what Beaufort County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said is recommended.
Bromage said Wednesday there have not been any reports to the sheriff's office of this particular incident, but that law enforcement is aware of it.
"This is one of the newer ones (scams)," Bromage said. "They evolve."
Bromage said these types of calls may be automated or have a real person on the other end. Those who receive them should never give out personal information, he said.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, scammers can "spoof" or fake caller ID information to hide their identity. If a person does so with the intent to cause harm, it's illegal. Spoofed numbers may appear to be that of law enforcement, banks and government agencies, among others.
Bromage said there is also an ongoing scam in which callers falsely represent themselves as Beaufort County sheriff's deputies to solicit money. He said law enforcement will not solicit money over the phone.
Another incident of calls coming from one's own number was Wednesday. reported by a Charleston news station
According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, nearly half of all reported scams were "imposter scams" in 2017, followed by sweepstakes and debt collection scams. According to the Federal Trade Commission, imposter scams are those in which a person pretends to be a trusted source and solicits money.
If you suspect you have been a victim of a spoofing scam, or that one was attempted on you, you can file a complaint with the FCC through their website at . consumercomplaints.fcc.gov
