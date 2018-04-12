'Badly decomposed and charred' body found near SC church. Now 4 men are in jail

State agents are piecing together a multi-county homicide investigation after badly burned human remains were found near a South Carolina church last week.
A "badly decomposed and charred" body was found April 4 near a church off S.C. 70 near U.S. 301 in Bamberg County, State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said, according to The Augusta Chronicle. The body's condition is making it difficult to determine the identity, Berry said.
However, the remains are believed to be that of 19-year-old Timothy Brison, a resident of Blackville in nearby Barnwell County who was last seen March 27.
SLED agents on Saturday charged 22-year-old Montrell Davonta Isaac, of Blackville, with murder, according to WRDW.
Three more Blackville residents have been charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, the Chronicle reports: Dwayne Lieutentant Prophet Jr., 23; Edwin Lyn Jones, 27; and Darren Latroy Saxon, 24.
A relative of Brison's told WJBF-TV that Brison was friends with the four suspects.
"I mean, my gosh, he was only 19 years old. Just a kid out with his friends and it turned out to be get killed and burned," he said.
Family and friends remember Brison as an outdoorsman who loved riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes, according to an obituary published by Dyches Funeral Home in Barnwell.
