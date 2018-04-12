Sumter man sexually assaulted two children, deputies say. They were 5 and 6

A Sumter County man was arrested Thursday on charges that he sexually assaulted two children, ages 5 and 6, according to authorities.
Brian Edward Barefoot, 34, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday afternoon.
Arrest warrants state Barefoot sexually assaulted a 5-year-old victim and had the victim "perform a sex act on him," the release states. Barefoot also is charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old during the same time frame.
The abuse happened between Nov. 15, 2017, and April 3, the sheriff's office said.
Barefoot faces a minimum of 25 years in prison on each of the charges, if convicted, and up to life in prison, under South Carolina law.
