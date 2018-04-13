West Columbia Christmas crooks arrested, Lexington County detectives say

After months of investigation, Lexington County detectives arrested a Gaston man and woman and charged them with two armed robberies that took place during the Christmas holidays, according to a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.
Jaren Meyers, 18, and Pearalisha Mills, 22, were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
Detectives believe Meyers and Mills robbed a Dollar General in Gaston and a convenience store in West Columbia, according to the statement. The pair entered the stores, wouldn't let anyone leave and stole cash.
Mills was arrested Tuesday, and Meyers was already in custody on separate charges from earlier this year, including criminal conspiracy charges, according to the statement.
The pair were being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
