Suspects in shooting hit Richland resident with car, deputies say

Richland County deputies are seeking information about a possible shooting and hit-and-run that happened Thursday afternoon.
At about 3 p.m., deputies received calls about two vehicles shooting at each other on the 7800 block of Parklane Road, according to a Richland County Sheriff's Department statement.
The vehicles took off from the scene toward SC Highway 277, according to the statement.
One of the vehicles, a blue Honda Accord, hit someone. The passengers and driver in the car ran from the vehicle, leaving behind a pistol.
Deputies ask anyone with any information to call Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC.
Comments