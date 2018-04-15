SC toddler was given a bath. Here's how he ended up in the hospital

A 2-year-old child was admitted to Hilton Head Hospital Wednesday afternoon with "blistering" burns on his buttocks and back after his mother's boyfriend said he bathed him, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened at a residence on Southwood Park Drive within Hilton Head Gardens between 2 and 2:45 p.m.
A deputy was later dispatched to the hospital around 5:20 p.m. on a report of child abuse.
Much of the report was redacted, but the child's mother told the deputy that she brought her son to the emergency room with "severe burns," the report said.
The woman said her son suffered burns on his buttocks and back.
She told the deputy that she lives at her home with her boyfriend and her three children.
She went to work around 9 a.m. and left the children with her boyfriend.
At 2:45 p.m., she got a call from her boyfriend, who told her her child had been "burned in the bath tub and she needed to come home," the report said.
When she got home, she put some lotion on the burns and wrapped the child up. Her boyfriend repeated again that he had been giving the child a bath.
Other possible conditions surrounding how the child was burned were redacted from the report.
The deputy wrote that the child also had a "dark, red burn all the way up his back and between his shoulder blades."
The deputy took photos of the child's injuries.
No arrests were listed in the report.
Comments