Driver from wild 'Live PD' chase and fight involving a toddler arrested — again

The man who fought with a Richland County deputy clutching his toddler daughter under his arm after a high-speed chase and crash — all of which was caught on "Live PD" — has been arrested again.
Bryan Martin, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a pistol during a traffic stop on Farrow Road on Sunday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Fans of the police documentary series "Live PD" may remember Martin from an episode of the show that aired last July, during which Martin led deputies on a chase at speeds of more than 90 mph before crashing off North Main Street.
A&E camera crews captured the harrowing moments after Martin crawled out of the driver's side window of the overturned car and, with a small girl tucked under his arm, fought with Senior Deputy Chris Mastrianni, who repeatedly yelled, "That's your baby!"
Martin was jailed on charges of unlawful conduct toward a child and assaulting a police officer. A judge set Martin's bond on those charges at $100,000. It was not immediately clear Sunday when Martin made bond on those charges.
Martin was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a Richland County deputy for having a broken windshield and speeding on the 5700 block of Farrow Road on Sunday afternoon, according to Deputy Cynthia Roldan, spokeswoman for the agency.
The deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and asked the driver and Martin to step out of the vehicle, Roldan said. After initially denying having drugs or firearms, Martin said he was carrying a firearm in his jacket. Marijuana was also found in his left front pant pocket, Roldan said.
Martin looked familiar to the deputy, who asked if he knew Martin from a previous stop or incident, Roldan said.
Martin told the deputy he may have seen him on TV, adding he had been on 'Live PD,' but did not elaborate, she said.
When asked by the deputy, Martin confirmed he was the driver in the chase and crash involving the toddler, Roldan said.
Martin remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The driver of the vehicle was not charged, according to the sheriff's department.
