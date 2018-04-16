'It's bloody back here': Videos show grisly aftermath of SC prison riot that killed 7

Videos posted to social media, apparently taken by inmates, show the bloody aftermath of a riot that killed seven inmates and injured 17 others inside a South Carolina maximum-security prison.
One video, which was shot from what looks like a catwalk on the upper level of a cellblock, shows clothing items and either paper towels or toilet paper strewn across the floor below along with smears of what appears to be blood.
A long dark trail of what appeared to be smeared blood leads to a larger puddle of blood near a wall. Another video shows a bloody man lying on his side against a wall, not moving.
"It's bloody back here," a man is heard saying in the video.
The videos have since been removed from Facebook. It was unclear if the videos were removed by the owner or by Facebook.
The deadly riot began around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Officers had the facility secured just before 3 a.m. Monday.
Lee County Coroner Larry Logan said it appears that many of the prisoners died from stabbing or slashing wounds from "shanks."
Fighting over money, cellphones and "territory" set the deadly riot in motion, S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said during a news conference Monday.
Six of the seven inmates killed had been disciplined in recent years for cellphone possession, some of them multiple times, corrections records show.
