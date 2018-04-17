SC man tried to pee on a building. Then he threw a beer at a deputy, cops say

A man was arrested for public disorderly conduct in Harbour Town late Saturday after throwing a can of beer at a Beaufort County Sheriff's deputy.
A deputy watched the intoxicated man, holding a can of beer and sunglasses, make his way to a closed storefront in Harbour Town around 11 p.m., according to the sheriff's office report.
The man reached for his fly, "preparing to urinate on the building" in front of a large crowd, the report said. That's when the deputy shone a light in the man's face and told him "no," and said "sheriff's office."
The man then turned to face the deputy and five others in uniform and threw his can.
"The can missed my head, however I was showered in beer," the deputy wrote.
Deputies told the man he was under arrest. After placing him in handcuffs, the man said he did not know the deputies were "cops" and wouldn't have thrown his beer had he known, the report said.
The man was slurring his words and had an "overwhelming" odor of alcohol, according to the report.
Once in the patrol car, the man became agitated and asked the deputy to call people "so he did not have to go to jail."
In the holding cell, the man "continued to belittle" the deputy and hurled expletives, the report said.
