2 hospitalized after Richland County shooting, and the shooter is on the loose

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Monday night in the Eastover area.
The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Cornell Adams Run, according to Capt. Maria Yturria of the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies found two victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body, Yturria said. Investigators believe the two victims and the suspect know each other, and that the suspect pulled a gun during an argument and shot the two victims.
Both victims were taken to Palmetto Health Richland, where their conditions are unknown, Yturria said.
No arrests have been made, and there was no word on a suspect description Tuesday morning.
