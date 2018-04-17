Person shot during argument in Forest Acres, police seek info about shooter

Police are seeking information after a person was shot during an argument that escalated Monday, according to a statement from Forest Acres Police Department.
At about 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to the intersection of Verner Street and Cherry Laurel Drive to calls of shots fired in the area.
When they arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound to the upper chest, according to the statement. The person was taken to a local hospital, and is in stable condition.
Police determined the shooting came after an argument inside of a vehicle driving into Forest Acres escalated, according to the statement.
Police don't have any information about the suspect or vehicle, and ask anyone with any knowledge of the incident to contact them.
