He was trying to get to grandma's house. He pulled over and was handcuffed and shot

An Elgin man was handcuffed and threatened with murder Sunday after he was kidnapped while driving to his grandmothers house, according to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department report.
Deputies are seeking the kidnappers on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping and abduction, after the man said they took him from his car and beat him, according to the report.
The man was driving from his daughter's house after taking medication and two shots when he began to feel dizzy, according to the report. The man pulled over into a random driveway to rest.
A man sitting on the front porch of the home invited the driver to come inside. The driver parked his truck and knocked on the front door.
Two women and two men answered the door and began yelling at the driver, who explained that he'd been invited in.
One of the men brought the driver into the house and handcuffed him, claiming he was a police officer, according to the report. The man punched the driver and told him to be quiet.
After the man moved him to another room and assaulted him more, he asked, "Do you want to die? I will kill you,"
according to the report.
The residents of the home took the driver back to his truck and rummaged through all of his things. The driver tried to start the truck to escape, but the truck wouldn't turn over, according to the report.
One of the men pointed a pistol at him and fired a shot, but the driver said he believed he was hit with a rubber bullet, according to the report.
The driver took off running and was found by an animal control officer on a highway, according to the report. The man was taken to the hospital and treated for the injuries he had on his wrists, forehead, elbows, arms and leg.
Deputies are still seeking suspects and no arrests have been made, department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said.
