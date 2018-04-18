Date for corruption trial of state SC Sen. John Courson of Columbia set

After multiple delays, the long-anticipated public corruption trial of veteran S.C. Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, has been set to begin June 4.
State Grand Jury clerk of court Jim Parks confirmed the trial date Wednesday.
Courson, 73, was elected to the Senate in 1984 and is one of its longest-serving members. However, he has been suspended from office since his indictment last year as part of the ongoing State House corruption probe, led by special prosecutor David Pascoe.
Courson is charged with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and converting campaign money to his personal use by taking kickbacks from the firm of S.C. Republican godfather Richard Quinn. It is illegal to use campaign money for personal expenses.
Courson has insisted he is innocent.
Quinn, too, initially was charged. However, as part of a December plea-bargain deal, Pascoe dropped all criminal charges against Quinn. In return, Quinn's firm agreed to pay a fine for illegally lobbying the Legislature, and Quinn agreed to testify before the State Grand Jury.
Now, Quinn could be called as a witness against Courson, his longtime political-strategy client.
Thus far, Pascoe's investigation has secured guilty pleas from three state legislators, all Republicans. All resigned from office. Two other former GOP legislators also face charges.
State Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen will preside at Courson's trial.
