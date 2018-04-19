Columbia man who shot 17-year-old Midlands athlete turns himself in, police say

The man who shot and killed a Sumter high school athlete turned himself into police, according to a statement from the Sumter police.
Jaelon Markell Jackson, who is accused of shooting 17-year-old Joshua Goodman during a robbery, turned himself in Wednesday night, according to the statement.
Jackson, 21, of Columbia, joins four others in the charges that came out after Goodman's death. Diontre Brown, 18, of Blythewood; Sanice Octavia Bradley, 20, of Sumter; Dequan Lamont Washington, 21, of Sumter; and Joshua Smith Jr., 16, of Sumter were arrested and charged Tuesday.
Police were called Sunday at about 1:45 p.m. a shooting in a Sumter apartment complex. When they arrived, they found Joshua Goodman wounded in the parking lot.
Goodman, a three sport athlete at Crestwood High School, was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey, where he later died.
Police believe Goodman was meeting with the five suspects to buy marijuana, but was robbed instead. When Goodman struggled, Jackson shot him, police said.
Jackson was charged wit murder, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
