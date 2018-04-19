Men rob Blythewood Food Lion at gunpoint

Deputies are seeking two men after they robbed a Richland County Food Lion at gunpoint Sunday, according to a sheriff's department statement.
At about 10:15 p.m., two men walked into the Food Lion on University Village Drive in Blythewood with handguns and made off with an unknown amount of money, according to the statement.
The men forced employees to open cash registers and safes so they could take the money, according to the statement.
One of the men is described at 5-foot-7-inches tall, medium build and in his mid-30s, according to the statement. He was wearing a black hoodie with "New York" on the front, as well as blue jeans and a black hat.
The other suspect was taller that 6-foot, slim and also in his mid-30s. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black running pants with a red stripe and a black hat.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
